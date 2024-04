On March 16, Howard Blaine of Baltimore at 66. He is survived by cousins Jeffrey (Marsha) Samuels and Pamela Stark. He was predeceased by sister Marjorie Blaine and parents Lucille and George Blaine. Throughout his life, he bonded with his caregivers and family and even though no words were exchanged, none were ever needed.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Community Services.