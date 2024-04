On March 15, Irene Shirley Bressler (née Klawansky) of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by husband Frank Bressler; daughters Marlene Hein and Randy Fine; grandchildren Camryn Lawrence and Kerry Fine; and great-grandson Nathan Lawrence. She was predeceased by daughter Michele Uss; brothers Mitchell Klawansky, Harold Klawansky and Norman Klawansky; and parents Jean and Samuel Klawansky.

