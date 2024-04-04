On March 12, Dena Bunis of Chevy Chase at 70. She is survived by lifelong friends Robert Palmer and Ward Pedde and many cousins including Abe and Janice Bunis, Paula (Wapnish) Hesse, Arielle Hesse and Sam Stehle, David Bunis and Jacqueline Hallo, Lora Bunis (Gary) Wegner, Paul Bunis (Melissa), Michael Bunis, Larry Bunis (Gayle), Vicki Rosenthal (Jimmy), Morton and Anita Bunis, Rikki Spector and younger cousins Ben Wegner, Madison Wegner, Justine Bunis, Nicole Bunis, Jackson Bunis, Jillian Bunis, Sam Bunis, Alex Bunis and Noah Bunis, Robby Bunis (Genevieve), Daniel Bunis (Philip Sweigert), Aleigh McCorry (Tim), Aiden McCorry, Stephanie Rosenthal, Scott Haller, Ben Haller and Steven Haller (Aniko). She was predeceased by parents Herman and Marsha (Wapnish) Bunis. An esteemed journalist, editor and mensch to all who knew her. She loved her work, reading and the occasional poker game or movie. And she loved her cats. And the Nats. And her beloved Syracuse Orange. But mostly she loved her friends and extended family, communing over dinner she’d made or a meal out.

Contributions may be sent to Syracuse University, the Newhouse Dean’s Fund, with “in memory of Dena Bunis” in the memo line (or online), where it is hoped a scholarship fund might be created.