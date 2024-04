On March 10, Claire Davies (née Criss) of Owings Mills at 76. She is survived by husband Malcolm Davies and son Brendan Davies. She was predeceased by sister Helena Halpern and parents Bertha and Paul Criss.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394, or ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.