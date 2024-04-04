On March 13, Irvin B. Deane of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Leah M. Deane (née Rasin); children Evan (Andrea) Deane, Glenn (Glori) Hyman and Sammi (Mitchell) Cohen; grandchildren Ashleigh Jo (Chris), Amadeus (Erin), Brooke, Kevin (Brianne), Craig, Devin, Erin, Linette and Isaiah; great-grandchildren Crosby, Camryn, Mollie, Adam and Damian; and nephew Marshall Price. He was predeceased by parents Elliot Deane, Anne Deane (née Katz) and Leon Zirlin.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, online at hatzalahbaltimore.org.