Black and white image of Dr. Lucille Liberles (seated, second from left) holding a framed certificate. Dr. Gilbert W. Rosenthal is seated on the far left and Dr. Isaac Marks is seated on the far right. All others are unidentified.

Can you identify anyone in this photo?

Contact Acadia Roher, 443-873-5164 or [email protected].

To see more from the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s collections,

visit jewishmuseummd.pastperfectonline.com.