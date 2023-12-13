On Nov. 29, Martin B. Zeskind of Baltimore at 90. He is survived by children Richard C. (Lynda Bender) Zeskind, Leslie Erin (Philip) Schlossberg and Lynn Z. (Christopher P.) Babin; grandchildren Amanda Leigh Schlossberg, Matthew Alec Schlossberg (Gabrielle Gelfen), Taylor Alexandra Babin (Jon Wengloski) and Cassidy Blair Babin (fiance Ryan Harbison); great-grandchildren Dani Flo Schlossberg and Ben Karl Schlossberg; stepdaughter Donna Mercer; step-grandsons Paul Mercer and Jake Mercer; and brother-in-law Sonny Gentile. He was predeceased by wife Mariolina Zeskind; brother Stanley (Shirley) Zeskind; and parents Sarah and Isadore Zeskind. He was a proud Army veteran (Korean War), and an avid golfer, reader and crab cake aficionado. He was an outstanding bingo player and was easily recognized by his booming voice. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Contributions may be sent to Operation Second Chance, 20251 Century Blvd., Suite 130, Germantown, MD 20874.