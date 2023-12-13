On Nov. 24, Tobias Ovadiah Vogelstein of Pikesville at 32. He is survived by parents Deborah and Kenneth Vogelstein and siblings Aviva Vogelstein (Daniel Ghitman), Arielle (Adam) Bauman, Atara Vogelstein, Tali Vogelstein (Eric Miller), Teva Vogelstein, Acey Vogelstein and Elan Vogelstein. He was the uncle of Lev, Lielle and Galit Ghitman and Lila Bauman; and is survived by best friends Brad Kauffman, Stan Lustman, Ira Glick and Ariannee “Rose” Rose. He lived an extraordinary life, miraculously surviving several health challenges to create entertainment. He loved and was loved and adored by his treasure trove of family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Imadi, 5400 Old Court Road, Suite 300C, Randallstown, MD 21133; Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, 600 Reisterstown Road, Suite 508, Baltimore, MD 21208; Beth Tfiloh Congregation Teen Minyan Kiddush Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208; or the Israel Guide Dog Center, 968 Easton Road-Suite H, Warrington, PA 18976.