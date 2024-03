Black and white photograph of people on stage at the 100th anniversary of Levindale in 1990. The banner in the background reads “1890 to 1990 Levindale One Hundred Years Young!”

Can you identify anyone in this photo?

Contact Acadia Roher, 443-873-5164 or [email protected].

To see more from the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s collections, visit jewishmuseummd.pastperfectonline.com.