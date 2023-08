Black and white photograph of two men working at the Eden Street Pharmacy in 1904. One of the men is likely Abraham Hillman. The other is unidentified.

Can you identify anyone in this photo?

Contact Maggie Hoffman, 443-873-5166 or mahoffman@jewishmuseummd.org.

To see more from the Jewish Museum of Maryland’s collections,

visit jewishmuseummd.pastperfectonline.com.