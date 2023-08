On Aug. 13, Alma Becker of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by daughters Jill Spector (Joel Cohn), Marcy Spector (Joe Ponczak) and Jody (Doug) Greenstein; grandchildren Alex Cohn, Hannah Cohn, Harrison Ponczak, Will Ponczak, Grant Greenstein, Danielle Greenstein and Sammy Greenstein; stepchildren Gary (Melissa) Becker, Ira (Jill) Miller, Jill (Eric) Becker, Sherri (Andy) Cohen and Jennifer Benscher; step-grandchildren Glen Becker, Maris Becker, Madison (Jake) Egert, Eli Frank, Amanda Miller, Jack Miller, Greg (Jen) Becker, Jake Becker, Will (Callie) Cohen, Grant (Sammie) Cohen, Gail Cohen, Simone Benscher, Noah Benscher, Ben Benscher and the late Cara Gwen Becker. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Larry Becker; parents Evelyn Cohen Richmond and Morton Cohen; and sister Elaine Koenigsburg.

Contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, PO Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264.