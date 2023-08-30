On Aug. 15, Marc P. Blum of Baltimore at 80. He is survived by wife Leonor Blum (née Tannhauser); children Ari (Melanie) Blum and Alex (Suzan) Blum; siblings Joel Blum, Claire (Meir) Stampfer and James Blum; and grandchildren Amelie Blum, Asa Blum, Axel Blum and Aviva Blum. He was predeceased by parents Alvin and Mildred Blum. He was beloved by his family, friends and community for his generous soul, warm heart and sense of humor. He was a patriarch and leader in every sense of the word.

Contributions may be sent to Adelante Latina! at adelantelatinabaltimore.org.