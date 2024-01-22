Former Baltimore Shinshinim Killed in Action in Gaza

Capt. Eyal Mevorach Twito, who was a shinshinim in the Baltimore area during 2019 and 2020, was killed in action in Gaza on Monday, Jan. 22. Twito was 22.

During his time as a shinshinim, Twito worked at Ohr Chadash Academy along with fellow shinshinim Shir Keidar. A post from 2020 on Baltimore Shinshinim’s Facebook page describes Twito taking part in Operation Dugo, eating falafel in honor of Holocaust survivor David “Dugo” Leitner. A photo in the post shows Twito, Keidar and students posing with a Hebrew sign translating to “Am Israel is alive, exists and eats falafel.”

Rabbi Shimon Shushan, the head of Amichai Yeshiva, which Twito attended, said, “Eyal was a socially responsible leader, activist and entrepreneur – both in the yeshiva and in the area where he lived,” according to Haaretz.

Twito was one of three Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed on Monday, along with Maj. David Nati Alfasi and Maj. Ilay Levy. He is survived by parents Mordechai and Shiri.