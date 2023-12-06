Full-Court Miracle

1 of 3

Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School hosted its annual Weiner Family Tournament, which sees young Jewish basketball players from across the world coming to the Baltimore day school to compete. The tournament ran from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Beth Tfiloh’s boys’ varsity team placed first in its respective division, competing against Akiva Yavneh Academy of Dallas, TannentbaumCHAT of Toronto, The Heschel School of New York and Golda Och Academy of New Jersey. Heading into its 35th year, the Weiner Tournament attracts teams from all over North America, Canada and Israel. Students come together for a highly competitive level of basketball, to make friends, to experience a Shabbaton with the Beth Tfiloh community and to bond with other Jewish athletes. During the four-day, school-wide event, local families offer hospitality to visiting athletes and coaches, with many athletes returning to their host families year after year.