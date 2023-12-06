On Nov. 23, Dr. Stuart David Blumenthal of Baltimore at 69. He is survived by children Shari Blumenthal, Jenna (Dr. Gregory) Lessans and Cara Blumenthal (Richard Duckworth); and grandchildren Alana Lessans, Max Lessans and Zachary Lessans. He was predeceased by brothers Kenneth Blumenthal and Dr. Bruce Blumenthal and parents Abby and Dr. Saul “Buddy” Blumenthal.

Contributions may be sent to the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, Inc. Office of Philanthropy Operations, 220 Arch St., 13th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201; or Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.