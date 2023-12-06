On Nov. 24, Alyce Caplan (née Leber) at 69. She is survived by daughters Sloane Caplan and Hallie Caplan (Owen Gaskill); grandchildren Arthur and Astrid; brother Jeffrey Leber (Marcia Leber); and sister Linda Diamond (Richard Diamond). Born in Baltimore and spending most of her life in Maryland, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by moving to Florida in 2008. Professionally, she was very versatile, working in a wide range of jobs from administrative roles to specializing in travel excursions domestically and abroad, as well as real estate. All brought her into contact with people, where she was happiest. She loved pelicans and mahjong. She rescued small dogs. She was always up for a nice meal and a glass of wine. She loved live music, especially blues.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care.