On Nov. 22, Myra Fine (née Goldman) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at 81. She is survived by husband Norman Fine; son Todd Alan Fine; siblings Alan Goldman, Marla Goldman Hayden and Rosalee M. Whitt; grandson Zachary Fine; and nephews Allen Fine and Marc Fine. She was predeceased by parents Irvin and Sylvia Goldman.

Contributions may be sent to the Johns Hopkins Comprehensive Transplant Center (The Department of Surgery, Deanna Figiel, Director of Development Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine) 550 North Broadway, Suite 725, Baltimore, MD 21205).