On Nov. 23, Joel Lee Levin of Baltimore at 86. He was a unique man and leaves wife of 50 years Joan Levin; son Brian Levin; and grandson Austin Levin. He was predeceased by sister Sue Hess. He worked as a volunteer for the Make a Wish Foundation. He was head of the Maryland Bar Association Grievance Commission Panel for several years. He was an avid sports collector and also of Founding Fathers memorabilia. His life was full of great friends from Camp Saginaw and schools he attended.

Contributions may be sent to Make a Wish Foundation.