On Nov. 23, Lynne Lipsitz (née Mondell) of Baltimore at 77. She is survived by children Joanna (Andrew) Warden, David Lipsitz and Ryan Lipsitz (Melanie Haber); brother Ben (Debbie) Mondell; sister-in-law Robyn (Mark) Post; grandchildren Emily Warden, Henry Warden, Jack Lipsitz and Harlow Lipsitz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Harry Ellis Lipsitz and parents Fannie and Jerome Mondell.

Contributions may be sent to the Edward A. Myerberg Senior Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209; or the charity of your choice.