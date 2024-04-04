On March 15, Gerrie Barbara Hoffman of Salisbury at 78. She is survived by children Kari Joy Hoffman (Michael Auger), Tara Dawn Hoffman and Hollie Fran Hoffman; grandchildren Hallie (Chris) Bragg and Sara-elah Hoffman; great-grandchild Ivy Bragg; nephew Brian Hoffman; and many friends and family. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Barry Hoffman; sister Ida Schnur; and parents Izzy and Mamie Fishman. She made every holiday and birthday so special. She is so proud of Hallie, Sara-elah and Ivy. They made her so happy and she loved spending time with them and helping them live their dreams. She is the best mom, grandma and great-grandma (Gigi) in the entire world. She shared so much love with her family, friends and everyone who she came into contact with. She shared the greatest gift anyone can truly share. She truthfully has the biggest heart and such a beautiful soul. May she rest in peace knowing she gave the most beautiful gift a person can give. She filled every day with so much love. We are eternally grateful for every moment.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.