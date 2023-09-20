On Sept. 3, Gilda Weinfeld (née Schlossberg) of Baltimore at 95. She is survived by children Carla Weinfeld and Evan Weinfeld and grandchildren Jessie Vukson and Nicholas G. Alexandrov. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Weinfeld; brother Jayson Schlossberg; and parents David and Alice Schlossberg. She loved fine, old antique furniture, which she found anywhere and everywhere. Her house is filled with old hutches, dressers, desks and sideboards, which she used and enjoyed every day. She loved art and music, especially classical. She wrote fine poetry and had a creative mind. On the footstones of her husband and mother is a description of the person in poetry. On the back of the Weinfeld family headstone her poetry reads:

We’ll dance in the wind

And sing in the rain

We’ll float on the clouds

And never know pain

Some day we’ll be

Together again