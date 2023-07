Jason and Renee’ Goldschmidt of Reisterstown are pleased to announce the Bar Mitzvah of their son, Jacob Benjamin on June 10th. Proud big brother is Connor Reese and Proud twin sister is Rachel Sarah. Proud Grandparents are Marvin and Linda Feiges of Pikesville and Lenny and Fran Goldschmidt of Reisterstown. Services and a Kiddish Luncheon were held at The Chabad of Owings Mills with Family and Friends.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel