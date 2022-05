Matthew and Lauren Mittleman (née Shapiro) of Pikesville happily announce the birth of their son, Graham Hudson Mittleman, on January 29, 2021.

His proud grandparents are Bill Shapiro and Richard and Cathy Mittleman. We fondly remember his great-grandparents, Alvin and Sylvia Shapiro and Rose and Hy Haranksy.

Grahams Hebrew name is Shalosh Yadid and he is named after his great-grandparents Alvin, Sylvia, and Hy. His big sister, Lexi Taylor and big brother, Dylan Reid are in love!