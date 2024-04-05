Hadassah ‘Cell-A-Brates’ Advancements in Stem Cell Research

Hadassah Greater Baltimore is raising money for a good cause with a night of fun and magic. The Jewish women’s organization’s annual Cell-a-Brate: The Magic of Hadassah gala will be focused on honoring stem cell research at Hadassah’s Mt. Scopus and Ein Kerem Hospitals in Jerusalem, as well as the organization’s humanitarian efforts and mission to “heal the world.”

The event will be honoring Jackie Cohen, past president of Hadassah Greater Baltimore. The organization’s national president, Carol Ann Schwartz, will be speaking.

As its name suggests, “The Magic of Hadassah” is magic-themed and will also feature a performance by Eric Wilzig, an internationally renowned magician who has performed on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The Jewish magician has a history of performing at fundraisers and events benefiting Jewish community organizations, such as Chai Lifeline.

In addition, Cell-a-Brate: The Magic of Hadassah will feature a silent auction for attendees and catering from Pikesville kosher restaurant The Knish Shop.

Fittingly, the event’s sponsorship tiers are named after renowned magicians, from the $180 Harry Blackstone Sponsorship to the $10,000 Harry Houdini Sponsorship. For those not interested in sponsoring the event, individual tickets can be purchased for $100, and donations in Cohen’s honor can be made regardless of whether a ticket has been purchased or not. Profits from the event will benefit the Hadassah hospitals’ continuing stem cell research efforts.

The event’s venue and address will be provided upon registration.