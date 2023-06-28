Here Is Part 2 of the Results of the 2023 Best of Jewish Baltimore Reader’s Choice Competition

Here, We present to you the second part of the results from this year’s Baltimore Jewish Times’ Best of Jewish Baltimore reader’s choice competition. These winners and runner-ups are chosen by our readers, who nominate and then vote for their favorite businesses, nonprofits and more.

We split the results across two issues. Last week, we revealed the winners and runner-ups from the food, lifecycle, medical, personal services and seniors categories.

This week, we present the winners and runner-ups in our camps, education, community/recreation, kosher food, home services and retail categories.

Please join us in celebrating 2023’s Best of Jewish Baltimore. Enjoy!

Best Special Needs Camp: J Camps

The motto of J Camps at the JCC of Greater Baltimore is “a great place to be me.”

The statement applies to everyone, including members of the camps’ inclusion program for campers with disabilities, said JCC Chief Program Officer Emily Stern.

This summer, about 50 of J Camps’ estimated 1,000 campers will receive accommodations from the inclusion program. This includes help from camper advocates, staff members trained to meet the needs of these campers. With the help of these trained counselors, campers with disabilities join the bunks with the rest of their peers, who may or may not have disabilities.

Kids with disabilities may need extra help changing before swim time or need a buddy to walk more slowly to activities. In social interactions, some campers with disabilities could need help taking social cues from their peers who have more developed social skills.

Camper advocates also adapt activities to accommodate all campers.

“We like to look at all of our activities with a universal design perspective,” Stern said.

“The activity can be adapted as needed, or they’re there to help support them through arts and crafts activity or science,” she added. “We have a program where it might be extra loud, and they need a break from that moment, and [camper advocates] can give them that time and space.”

J Camps’ inclusion program has been around for about 30 years with the philosophy of making sure that every camper has a fun and full summer camp experience, as well as a deep sense of belonging.

“Everyone has something to give to our world, to our society, to our camp, to our community,” Stern said. “And no matter their ability, they should be able to feel like they’re a part of that without feeling different.”

— Sasha Rogelberg

Best Hebrew School: Rosenbloom Religious School

Rosenbloom Religious School, the Hebrew school at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, did not make a big push for votes in this year’s Best of Jewish Baltimore competition, but the votes came anyway. That says a lot about the two-day-a-week, K-7 religious school, according to its assistant director, Melissa Berman. Parents just like the place.

“They’re very proud of the education that their children are getting,” Berman said. “We always say that our families go the extra mile in sending their kids to a secular school and then a religious school, because it’s not a given today. It’s really an extra commitment, and I think that they see the value of the education that their kids are receiving and the community that they are a part of.”

As a Conservative institution, Chizuk Amuno’s Hebrew school emphasizes Jewish values, culture and community. Torah and the holidays are major points of emphasis. The Hebrew language is also important, and in that area, repetition is the key, according to Berman.

Parents want all of that for their children, she added. Many went to Rosenbloom themselves and understand the value of it.

“Everything we do is incredibly intentional,” Berman said. “It’s really important for kids to have a chance to express themselves, socialize with their Jewish friends and feel that the synagogue is really their second home.”

Berman also credited the synagogue with making the religious school a priority. She said Rabbi Stuart Seltzer, the director of congregational education, and other leaders of the synagogue — which has between 1,200 and 1,500 members — want the school to succeed and make themselves present at sessions.

— Jarrad Saffren

Best Children’s/Teen Programming: PJ Library

PJ Library is a national organization that distributes free Jewish children’s books to families around the world. It was first founded by Jewish philanthropist Harold Grinspoon and is operated by his charitable foundation,

Grinspoon, who was dyslexic and did not read often as a child, was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a similar program that distributes books to children across the country at no cost.

The fact that the program is free is a large part of its appeal, making these stories accessible to children regardless of their economic background or reading level.

Locally, PJ Library in Baltimore is managed by the Macks Center for Jewish Connections. PJ Library’s Baltimore branch has been bringing books with Jewish themes to children for nearly 15 years. Howard County also has a PJ Library program.

“What’s most rewarding is showing families that Jewish values and Jewish customs can be low-barrier, accessible and exciting for everybody,” said Rachel Pototsky, director of PJ Library in Baltimore. “Something that’s been meaningful for me is that, as a mom of two young boys, I’ve been able to plan experiences they can come to and enjoy with me. PJ Library is really an organization for families, starting from the top-down. Being able to experience this program with my family has been great.”

Gabrielle Burger, the senior director of Jewish experiences at the Macks Center, added that the stories offered by PJ Library are becoming more diverse to accommodate the realities of its members. Stories featuring Jews of color and interfaith families have become more common as the demand for representation increases. A former director of the Baltimore branch, she has seen the program grow and change significantly over time.

“My son is 15 years old, so he was one of the first babies to get PJ Library here in Baltimore,” she said. “To see the impact it’s had on him and a lot of his friends has been amazing.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Kosher Grocery Store: Market Maven

No matter what kind of food you’re looking to buy, there’s no need to worry about whether it’s kosher or not if it comes from Market Maven.

Market Maven was founded in 2018. Prior to that, the kosher grocery store location was part of the Seasons kosher grocery store chain.

For the past five years, Market Maven has been servicing customers in much the same way as its predecessor, featuring kosher supermarket staples as well as a full bakery and a sushi department.

Eli Siegel, Market Maven’s general manager, originally worked for a Seasons location in New York City but started working at the Baltimore location in the meat department after his family moved. Shortly after he started working there, the store became Market Maven, and in 2020, when the then-general manager resigned, he offered the position to Siegel.

“I always enjoy providing assistance to people in need, providing services and problem solving,” he said.

While Market Maven primarily serves the kosher community, Siegel added that their customer base is fairly diverse.

“People come from all over the state or even the country to look for a different shopping experience,” Siegel said. “We’re held to the highest standards as far as kosher food goes. Even the strictest kosher diner can come to our store and know they’re getting top-quality food that adheres to their standards.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Pest Control: Rosenbloom Pest Control

At Rosenbloom Pest Control, Inc., getting rid of creepy crawlies is a family business.

For the past 35 years, the Rosenbloom family has been helping Baltimore residents deal with their pest problems, taking care of ants, flies, mice and even snakes. Right now, the business is managed by the third generation of the Rosenbloom family and will soon be changing hands to its fourth.

Rosenbloom Pest Control operates based on the core philosophy of “total customer dedication,” where they make sure to put the needs of the customer and their specific situation first.

“Everything, from what’s the best value to our customers, what is best for their home and their concerns, whether they be environmental or about the structure of their home … that’s our entire focus,” said Sholom Rosenbloom, the current service manager.

They also utilize a second customer service philosophy that they refer to as the “moment of truth,” in which every moment spent interacting with customers or outside consumers should be spent being as professional and empathetic to their needs as possible. It is these two philosophies in tandem that have earned them pest control company awards in the past, including being selected as a top local business in the state in 2021.

“We’ve received many honors over the years, so I hope we’re doing something right,” said Rosenbloom, who lives in Park Heights and attends Khal Ahavas Yisroel Tzemach Tzedek. “In the Jewish community, we’ve been recognized for years, and our business has grown drastically even beyond that. People just recognize when your business is about them, not you.”

— Jillian Diamond

Best Shoe Store: Ma Petite Shoe

Since 2002, Ma Petite Shoe has been helping people find the perfect shoes to pair with their outfits. They offer a variety of shoes of different styles from designer brands.

But they are also not solely a shoe store. First-time customers may be surprised to discover that Ma Petite Shoe also sells imported specialty chocolate out of their attached “Chocolate Room.” The combination of those two things makes it a great place to shop for gifts, and Ma Petite Shoe has previously received a Best of Baltimore award from Baltimore magazine.

“I like making love matches with people and shoes,” said Susanah Siger, Ma Petite Shoe’s owner.

She previously owned a clothing store called Oh! Said Rose, but the one thing it did not sell was shoes, so Ma Petite Shoe was opened to compliment it. Oh! Said Rose is no longer in business, but Ma Petite Shoe marches on — even a brief closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the store, which reopened on Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.

Ma Petite Shoe is a frequent sponsor of community events in the Hampden area, working to promote and coordinate them. Siger previously worked as a coordinator and sponsor for the area’s Halloween festival, and more recently they have been involved with “Shop Crawl” events supporting the Hampden Village Merchants Association.

“We organize and coordinate with other elements, like other merchants and community organizations, to plan events and do promotions for them,” Siger explained. “Watching Hampden grow and become a really unique place has been very meaningful.”

— Jillian Diamond

Camps

Day Camp

Chizuk Amuno Camp J Camps, Owings Mills

Overnight Camp

Camps Airy & Louise Camp Ramah

Special Needs Camp

J Camps Camp Simcha

Education

After Care Program

Krieger Schecter Day School After-School & Extended Day Programs

Fraternity

Alpha Epsilon Pi Phi Kappa Psi, Towson University

Hebrew School

Rosenbloom Religious School Beth Israel Congregation Community Learning Lab

Hillel

Maryland Hillel, College Park Towson University Hillel

MD/DC Metro Area College/University

University of Maryland, College Park Towson University

Preschool

Goldsmith Early Childhood Center Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School

Private School/Day School

Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School McDonogh

Public School

Summit Park Elementary, Pikesville Pikesville High School

Sorority

Alpha Epsilon Phi Sigma Delta Tau

Special Needs School

The Odyssey School JEWELS School, Baltimore

Community/Recreation

Art Gallery/Museum

Jewish Museum of Maryland Baltimore Museum of Art

Children’s/Teen Programming

PJ Library 4Front, JCC of Greater Baltimore

Community Event

JCC Community Block Party, Owings Mills Yom Ha’atzmaut Celebration, Congregation Shomrei Emunah/ Ohr Chadash Academy

Family-Friendly Activity

PJ Library JCC Community Block Party

Fitness Center

Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC LifeBridge Health & Fitness

Nonprofit Organization

The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, Baltimore

Parks/Hiking Trails

Patapsco Valley State Park, Baltimore Lake Roland Park, Baltimore

Performing Arts Venue/Organization

Hippodrome Theatre The Gordon Center for Performing Arts, Owings Mills

Playground

Play(ground) Like A Raven, Owings Mills Meadowood Regional Park

Senior Programming

Edward A. Myerberg Center Pikesville Senior Center

Special Needs Programming

JCC Inclusion & Ability Programs JEWELS School

Young Adult Programming

The Rabbi Mark G. Loeb Center for Lifelong Learning, Beth El Congregation of Baltimore Young Adult Division, The Associated

Kosher Food

Kosher Bakery

Rosendorff’s Bakery Pariser’s Bakery, Baltimore

Kosher Grocery

Market Maven, Pikesville 7 Mile Market

Home Services

Electrician

Winn Electric Contracting Tag Electric

Flooring

Next Day Floors Baltimore Floor Supply, Inc

Foundation Repair

JES Foundation Repair ‘58 Foundations & Waterproofing

HVAC

Quartner’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Baltimore Perry Hall Heating & Air Conditioning

Interior Design

Nina Elman Interiors Alexander Blank Fabrics & Design

Landscaping

Groundscape Inc Tony’s Landscaping

Pest Control

Rosenbloom Pest Control, Inc. On The Fly Pest Solutions

Plumbing

Bruce Solomon Plumbing, Heating & Air

Roofing/Siding/Decks

Luna Roofing & Siding Park Heights Roofing

Windows

Window World of Baltimore Kelemer Brothers

Retail

Boutique

Lori K, Stevenson Octavia Boutique

Car Dealership

BMW of Towson Heritage Hyundai Towson

Eyewear

The Krieger Eye Institute LensCrafters

Formalwear

Tuxedo House, Timonium Men’s Wearhouse

Furniture/Mattress Store

Sofas ETC

Jeweler

Smyth Jewelers Radcliffe Jewelers

Musical Instrument Store

Bill’s Music Music Go Round

Shoe Store

Ma Petite Shoe, Baltimore DSW, Baltimore

Shopping Center

Hunt Valley Towne Centre Towson Town Center