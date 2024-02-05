Howard County Council To Vote on Cease-Fire Resolution, Bringing Protesters

A protest against a Howard County resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza will be held Monday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in front of the George Howard Building in Ellicott City. The rally’s organizers state that the resolution does not mention the hostages being held by Hamas, or the threat Hamas poses against Israel.

Protesters in favor of the cease-fire resolution will be there as well.

The resolution was first proposed by Liz Walsh, vice chair of the Howard County Council, who pre-filed the resolution. The resolution demands “an immediate cease-fire in Gaza; calling upon the Biden administration to facilitate certain humanitarian assistance into Gaza; and urging certain elected officials to take immediate action to use their position and influence to end this humanitarian crisis.”

Walsh told The Baltimore Banner that she expects more than 300 people to attend the meeting.

With this resolution, Howard County joins a number of local governments around the country who have voted on similar resolutions. Last Wednesday, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a cease-fire resolution passed by his city council, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson voted in favor of a cease-fire, casting the tie-breaking vote for his city council.

Reports indicate that over 25,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began, and more than 80% of the population has been displaced.

During Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage. More than 100 hostages are still in Gaza.