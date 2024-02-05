Revolutionizing Healthcare in Israel, One Oleh At a Time

As we move further into 2024, the shadows of war still loom large in our collective consciousness, serving as a powerful reminder of the need for resilience and unity in challenging times. It’s in this spirit of renewal and commitment that the Olim community emerges as a beacon of hope and progress for the State of Israel. With March on the horizon, Nefesh B’Nefesh is gearing up for its annual ‘MedEx’ event, a transformative opportunity for doctors and medical professionals who dream of making Israel their home. This annual gathering isn’t just an event; it’s a chance to make a tangible difference in Israel’s healthcare landscape.

Together with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA, alongside Israel’s Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Association, Nefesh B’Nefesh launched MedEx as a stand-alone event to enable medical professionals to take major steps towards transferring their North American licenses before making Aliyah. The event is offered to physicians, nurses, physician assistants (PA’s), occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, audiologists, dietitians/nutritionists, dental hygienists and medical laboratory professionals.

Last year’s MedEx, held in Teaneck, NJ, was a resounding success, drawing hundreds of attendees. As a one-stop shop for medical professionals interested in making Aliyah, MedEx streamlines the immigration process to ensure they’re able to practice medicine as soon as they touch down in Israel. Already in its third year, MedEx has become a pivotal platform for healthcare workers, both those in advanced stages of Aliyah and those who are just beginning the process.

The MedEx experience is multifaceted. Participants delve into the Israeli medical licensing process, guided by on-site representatives from Israel’s Ministry of Health and experienced Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah advisors. It’s a unique chance to cut through red tape and make significant strides towards practicing medicine in Israel. Additionally, networking opportunities with Israeli hospitals and medical facilities are abundant, paving the way for a seamless transition to the Israeli medical workforce.

By reflecting on both the success of last year’s event and the current conflict in Israel, it is clear that MedEx has become part of a larger narrative. The collaboration between Nefesh B’Nefesh and the Israeli Ministry of Health during the Iron Swords War is a testament to the power and impact of the medical community. At the onset of the war, Nefesh B’Nefesh launched an initiative to immediately address the country’s healthcare emergency by arranging and facilitating the arrival of hundreds of highly skilled physicians who volunteered their time and expertise throughout Israel. This program was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of The Marcus Foundation, an organization committed to making a difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“Addressing Israel’s escalating physician shortage, particularly amidst wartime challenges, is of the utmost importance, and MedEx has emerged as an effective response to this crisis,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Witnessing the profound impact that our wartime initiative had on the State of Israel reinforces our commitment to continually finding solutions for the most pressing challenges facing our nation. It is our hope that this year’s MedEx will help pave the way for hundreds medical professionals to turn their Aliyah dreams into a reality and start their meaningful work.”

In times of peace and in times of crisis, the strength and resilience of Israel’s healthcare system are paramount. MedEx is not only the opportunity to take a step in your career, but it’s an opportunity to become a part of a vital mission to ensure top-tier medical care across Israel. The future Olim who leave MedEx and make their way to Israel will embark on a journey where they will leave a lasting imprint on the health and well-being of the Jewish state.

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA, facilitates the process of making Aliyah from North America by minimizing the financial, professional, logistical, and social obstacles. The support and comprehensive social services provided by Nefesh B’Nefesh to its over 75,000 new immigrants have ensured that 90% have remained in Israel.