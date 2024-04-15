YU Global Launches New Career-Focused Courses for Spring, Empowering New Graduates to Secure Employment

YU Global, a leading online career development arm of Yeshiva University, is excited to announce its spring courses. With a special focus on skill-based certificates for recent college graduates who will be seeking employment, YU Global is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and real-world career skills.

YU Global offers innovative and exciting online learning, helping job seekers acquire in-demand skills, advance their careers, and achieve their professional goals. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborating with industry experts, YU Global delivers engaging and interactive learning experiences that cater to the needs of today’s diverse learners.

This spring, YU Global is uniquely relevant to the needs of recent college graduates who are navigating the challenging job market. These courses are designed to equip graduates with the practical skills and knowledge that employers are looking for, enhancing their employability and competitiveness in the job market.

“We understand the challenges recent college grads face when entering the job market, especially in the current economic climate,” said Danielle Wozniak, Vice President for Global Strategy and Development, Yeshiva University and Head of YU Global. “Our certificates are designed to bridge the skills gap and provide graduates with the tools they need to stand out. No one who takes one of our certificates will ever go to a job interview feeling like they have no employable skills. YU Global ensures that you have the skills employers want. And then we connect you with a recruiter who matches you with the employers looking to hire.”

Wozniak added, “We offer a series of free webinars for all job seekers. Upcoming webinars include “Residential Real Estate Toolkit” and “From Search to Success: What it really takes to land a great job and thrive from day one.” To sign up visit global.yu.edu/webinars.

To learn more about YU Global and its certificates, visit global.yu.edu or email [email protected]. Take the first step towards a successful career and enroll today.