Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and Beth Tfiloh Team Up for Second Annual Chametz Burning

The Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company and Beth Tfiloh Congregation and School are partnering to give people a safe and responsible way to burn their chametz before Passover. Their second annual chametz burning is set to take place at the 40 E. Sudbrook Lane fire station on Monday, April 22, on the morning of Erev Pesach.

Starting from 7 a.m. and ending promptly at 11:30 a.m., Jewish families preparing to celebrate will be able to partake in the time-honored tradition of chametz burning — where they burn leavened bread in preparation for observing the dietary rules of Passover, during which only unleavened bread can be consumed. While some may sell or donate their leavened bread products to non-Jews, others destroy theirs in accordance with the halachic rule stating that houses must be searched for chametz before Passover.

Starting a bonfire with no safety precautions can be dangerous, so Beth Tfiloh and the PVFC are offering an opportunity to partake in this ritual with fewer safety concerns.

The event’s organizers recommend that participants only burn chametz and paper, as plastic, foil, styrofoam and closed cans and bottles may exacerbate the fire. They also suggest that attendees bring a limited amount of things to burn so that everyone may participate.

The event is free, but donations of at least $10 per family are encouraged.