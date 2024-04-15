Volunteers Do Good for the Community on Good Deeds Day

From early Sunday morning until late in the afternoon on April 14, more than 130 volunteers in the Baltimore area participated in Good Deeds Day — an organized day of community service opportunities ranging from making crafts to cleaning nature.

This was the first Good Deeds Day facilitated by the Louise and Morton J. Macks Jewish Connection Network following its rebrand in 2023, but the event provided as many opportunities to do good as it has in previous years, along with some new offerings.

Started in 2007 by the Israel-based nonprofit Ruach Tovah, 110 countries around the world participate in Good Deeds Day every year. Some participating countries highlighted on the event’s website include Uganda, Taiwan, Cambodia and Honduras, among others. While the event’s roots are in Israel, it does not focus specifically on Jewish causes, but also includes work like environmental stewardship and tackling issues such as homelessness and poverty.

Baltimore’s slate of offerings did largely involve Jewish organizations — PJ Library, Pearlstone, Bolton Street Synagogue and CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. are just a few of the many community organizations involved.

“We want to get as many people involved as possible,” explained Allison Berger, senior associate of volunteer experiences at the Jewish Connection Network. “But what we really care about is the depth of the work more than the breadth of the work. We want to make sure people have a meaningful experience where they can connect with their Jewish values and learn more about local organizations.”

Some of the most popular Good Deeds Day offerings included CHAI’s annual Western Run Stream cleanup, which often draws a crowd because it is open to volunteers of all ages and benefits the local neighborhood. The stream is also centered in Pikesville, near where many volunteers live. Art With a Heart’s project preparation and art supply sorting opportunity is also very well-liked due to its accessibility.

While many of the events available for this year were old standbys, one was completely new: Jewish Connection Network, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Young Adult Division (YAD) and Repair the World Baltimore hosted “Building a Sustainable Baltimore,” which was aimed at young adults aged 22-39 and centered on Baltimore’s Jonestown neighborhood and its deep Jewish history. In addition to its educational component, it also featured service opportunities benefiting Earl’s Place Transitional Housing, which provides food and shelter for men struggling with homelessness or substance abuse issues.

One particularly well-attended event was at Pearlstone, which offered several different projects with a focus on taking care of the environment. While it has not participated in Good Deeds Day every year, Pearlstone is still a frequent participant and uses its large outdoor campus to present diverse volunteering opportunities.

“Every act of volunteerism, we hope, is accompanied by an act of learning,” said Ashley Pressman, Pearlstone’s Chesapeake region program director. “When we do good things and we understand where those acts of service stand in the global search for equity and mercy, we do great things.”

Volunteers at Pearlstone created crafts, cleared vines and intrusive foliage and started work on a memorial garden honoring the victims of Oct. 7. Others helped the retreat center plant new trees, with a total of 21 hybrid American and Chinese chestnut trees planted by the end of the day.

“It just sounded really interesting. I love being outside, gardening and being in nature,” said volunteer Marsye Kaplan, who participated in the tree-planting. “It’s just one more way of giving back and doing something that’s appreciated.”

What set the Pearlstone volunteer opportunities apart from some of the others was their afterparty, which was aimed at volunteers aged 55 and up. Berger said that the Jewish Connection Network is actively trying to engage more senior volunteers, and that they are searching for feedback from the 55+ community to determine which community service opportunities appeal to them most.

“Jewish life is often designed for families with kids,” Berger said. “When kids leave the home, parents often feel left behind in their communities. We are excited to help [seniors] connect with each other and meet some new faces … and we want them to take a moment to reflect on the day and process it.”