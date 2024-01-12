Jewish Federation of Howard County Announces Interim President Beginning February

Susan Bauman Stuart, the Jewish Federation of Howard County’s director of development, will serve as the federation’s interim president and CEO, beginning Feb. 1.

Stuart will be taking over from Joel Frankel, the federation’s current president and CEO, who announced last month that he would be leaving his position on Feb. 2.

Stuart was the federation’s board of directors unanimous choice for this role, as well as the executive committee’s recommendation.

Until she officially begins as interim president and CEO, Stuart and the board will be working with the staff to support them during the transition.

Stuart has been a resident of the county for 23 years and has been the federation’s director of development since 2018.

The search for a permanent successor to Frankel will continue, under Becca Feldman and Steve Kaplan’s leadership.