Making Melodies With Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation’s Musical Groups

Managing one musical group is difficult enough. Now, imagine juggling three.

Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation’s cantor, Cantor Alexandra Marcus, is responsible for organizing and maintaining all three of the synagogue’s worship-based musical groups.

There’s the God Singers, HSOSC’s youth choir for pre-K through fourth grade congregants; the yet-to-be-named adult choir, consisting of both members with musical backgrounds and ones who just like to sing; and an adult band, which provides musical accompaniment on the clarinet, violin, bass and guitar.

While it’s a lot of work for Marcus and Andrew Stewart, HSOSC’s music director and accompanist, it’s rewarding work for the both of them. Marcus described her work with these musical groups as a “labor of love.”

“It has been the part of my cantorate about which I am the most passionate,” she said. “It has been very rewarding to see each singer [and] musician develop a deeper connection with their own Jewish identities, with other members of their respective group and with the congregation as a whole. This is really the work that inspired me to become a cantor and, in my opinion, what this sacred work is all about.”

Marcus has fostered a love of music throughout her whole life, having grown up in a musical family and starting her first music lessons at 4 years old. Her musical journey took her toward becoming a cantor when she was mentored by her childhood synagogue’s own cantor, Cantor Stephen Dubov.

The three musical groups first properly launched in 2023, with the synagogue’s Shabbat Shirah service. It was the first time all three of them had performed together at a congregational event.

Right now, the two choirs and the band are involved in HSOSC’s Shir L’dorot musical series, which incorporates live performances into Shabbat services. Marcus worked with Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi to pick dates and themes for these services, planning specific musical selections with Stewart.

“[Stewart] has a real gift for working with volunteer musicians. We’re so lucky to have him running and rehearsing the music for each rehearsal,” Marcus said. “During each service, [Stewart] and I sing or play with whichever musical group is being featured.”

There are 10 Shir L’dorot services scheduled over the course of the year. The next one, to be held on Friday, Feb. 2, is set to feature musician Rabbi Noam Katz in addition to the congregation’s musical groups.

Because of the different demographics each group services, Marcus and Stewart have to take different considerations into account when planning programming for them. The God Singers have shorter rehearsals because the choir’s younger members spend most of the day at school and often go to bed earlier than the members of the adult choir. But adult choir rehearsals have to be planned around the members’ work and retirement schedules.

“I work very closely with both [Stewart] and Rabbi Sabath to make sure that musical needs for each group and thematic themes for each service are being met. Each musical group has their own goals and priorities,” Marcus said. “Above all, the most important intention is that each member is having fun and expanding their hearts and souls.”

Currently, HSOSC is planning to add a fourth musical group — one aimed at the synagogue’s teenage members, who are too old for the God Singers but too young for the adult choir. The synagogue is also continuing to curate musical selections for Shir L’dorot services, including the upcoming Classical Reform Shabbat and Sounds of Summer programs.

For anyone who wants to get involved in a choir or musical group at their respective synagogue, Marcus said that the best thing they can do is be passionate about music.

“It doesn’t matter whether or not you think you are ‘good enough,’” she said. “If your heart is in it, anything is possible.”