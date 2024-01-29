Associated Announces Plans To Redevelop Park Heights Campus, Move Headquarters

On Monday, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore announced that it would be redeveloping its Park Heights campus, which will complete the organization’s strategic plans to mark its 100th anniversary. The Associated is planning on moving its headquarters from its current location in Mt. Vernon to this renovated campus, among other plans for the space.

The 10-acre Goldsmith Campus will be named for the Goldsmith family in recognition of their generous donation to the project.

According to The Associated, the move and the Park Heights campus redevelopment are part of a strategic plan focused on positioning The Associated and its agencies to serve the Jewish community while strengthening their relationships with Park Heights, Pimlico and Baltimore. More than a dozen Associated agencies will be located on the campus, allowing for more efficiency and collaboration.

“This is an exciting chapter for The Associated and our entire agency network,” said Marc B. Terrill, president of The Associated, in a press release. “This is the first time in our 100-year history that The Associated’s headquarters will be housed alongside the majority of its agency partners. Enhancing the Park Heights campus and streamlining our Associated network on the Goldsmith campus is a win for the Jewish community and the entire Park Heights area. Leveraging our collective resources offers long-term savings of community dollars and also an efficient mode of working and building community.”

The Park Heights campus plans include renovations for the Center for Sports and Wellness for the JCC and the Jewish Library of Baltimore, as well as the addition of multipurpose and conference spaces.

“For the members and users of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore (JCC), this redevelopment transforms a place that has served as our organization’s cornerstone for more than 60 years,” JCC CEO Barak Hermann said in a press release. “Words cannot adequately express how thrilled we are to have this investment into a beautiful new facility for our members and the entire community.”

In 2020, The Associated conducted the Baltimore Jewish Community Study with Brandeis University in order to determine how to better serve the Jewish community over the coming years. The study found that Park Heights boasted one of the strongest Jewish communities in the Baltimore area.

“We have an obligation to address the realities of the day, while planning for the future of the community. This exciting project enables us to have a more efficient, effective, and secure environment for the members of the community that we serve as well as our talented professional team,” Yehuda Neuberger, The Associated’s chair of the board, said in a press release. “This project will extend The Associated’s substantial investment into this important region of Baltimore City and the Park Heights community. We are grateful to the donors that have supported this project, as well as the State of Maryland which provided significant funding for this project.”

Construction is set to begin in early spring of this year.