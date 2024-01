On Dec. 29, Marion Jacob (née Chiswell) of Baltimore at 83. She is survived by husband of over 61 years Jack Jacob; children Debbie (David) Finkelstein, Michael (Debbi) Jacob and Shani (Mayer) Kohen; brother Rabbi Lionel Chiswell; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or Shoresh, 3723 Old Court Road, Suite 206, Pikesville, MD 21208, or to the charity of your choice.