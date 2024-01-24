Norma Harriet Stein-Smith

On Jan. 11, Norma Harriet Stein-Smith (née Salzman) of Columbia at 82. She is survived by husband William Robert Smith; daughter, Karen I. Salzman-Schultz and Dr. Marcy M. Mann; siblings Sheldon J. Stein and Nancy M. Rosenberg; and grandchildren Allison (Schultz) and Ashtin Breitenbucher, Taylor Z. Mann, Katherine A. Mann and J. Spencer Mann. She was predeceased by parents Anne and Emanuel Stein. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 502 Washington Ave., Suite 300, Towson, MD 21204.

