Parshat Lech Lecha: Trust and healthy relationships

In this week’s parshah, Lech Lecha, God tells Abraham and Sarah to go on a journey to the land of Canaan.

This really stands out to me because it makes me think about how hard it would be to leave everything behind and go to a place you’ve never been just because you heard a voice tell you to go. I probably wouldn’t go because I would not want to leave my family, my friends, my home and everything I care about.

Why was Abraham so willing to obey God’s command? Abraham’s readiness, his lack of hesitation and the speed with which he carries out God’s command prove to me that Abraham must have had a lot of trust in God. Abraham seems to already have an ongoing relationship with God. It seems that God is no stranger to Abraham. He reacts to God’s command as we might react to those of a parent. Abraham not only trusts God, but knows that God will care for him. In chapter 15, verse 6, we read, “And because Abraham puts his trust in the Lord, God reckoned it to his merit.” The fact that Abraham puts his trust in God is proof that Abraham is worthy of God’s protection and promises. Abraham sets off on his journey to teach the world a new way of building a relationship with the one God through a just and upright life, works of tzedakah and acts of mishpat. God’s call inspires Abraham to set off on a new journey.

Trust is essential to a healthy relationship. I know this through my relationship with my parents. I know they care for me and always want what is best for me, just like God wants what is best for Abraham. For example when my parents sent me to Camp Ramah in the Poconos for the first time, I had never been there before and didn’t know what it was but I went because I knew my parents wanted what was best for me, and I had a great time.

I will try to always be a person who others can trust. On becoming a bar mitzvah, I also hope and pray that I will be like Abraham and continue to learn more about my relationship with God and trust in God.

Ben Wahlberg is a seventh grader at Krieger Schechter Day School.