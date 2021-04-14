Families attended Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation’s in-person crafts event, where they made their own seder plates, afikomen bags and cups for Elijah and Miriam.
PASSOVER CRAFTS
ByJT Staff
-
0
Families attended Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation’s in-person crafts event, where they made their own seder plates, afikomen bags and cups for Elijah and Miriam.
Baltimore Jewish Times Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the greater Baltimore area.
CONTRIBUTE