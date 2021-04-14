On March 14, Rev. Irvin (Isaac) Stern, Yitzchak Aryeh ben Yisrael Dov z’l, of Baltimore while in Highland Park, N.J. He was born on March 3, 1927 in Transylvania, Romania to Yisroel and Chantza Stern. He went to school in Romania until the Nazis came to Strumtura, his hometown, in 1944. He labored in six concentration camps and was the sole survivor of his family. He was brought to Baltimore in 1946 by Ner Israel Rabbinical College where he studied. He became a shochet and served the Jewish community for 60 years. He married Naoma Fishbein in Baltimore in 1948, and together they built a beautiful family of three daughters, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Naoma Stern, his wife of 71 years.