THB Bagelry and Deli Opens Locust Point Location

THB Bagelry and Deli recently opened the doors to its Locust Point location with a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 15. The local chain, which first opened as a Towson-based family business in 1999, now has seven locations.

Residents of Canton, Charles Village, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson and Timonium were already able to buy bagels and deli sandwiches at their local THB. As part of Locust Point’s McHenry Row neighborhood, the new location joins other restaurants that make their home in the area, such as Samos Greek Island Grill and Fat Patties.

“We are proud to open our doors in Locust Point, a neighborhood we have wanted to be a part of since we opened our Canton location in 2009,” said Tony Scotto, THB Bagelry and Deli CEO, in a press release. “Many residents make weekly trips to our Canton location and order catering regularly, so this is a natural fit for us to bring the THB experience closer to them. We appreciate the unwavering support the community has shown, and we are especially thankful for 28 Walker and the Sapperstein family for the opportunity to join this great neighborhood.”

Scotto and his cousins, Ciro, Orinana and Gennaro Scotto, bought the Towson location from its original owners in 2008. Since then, they have been opening new THB Bagelry and Deli locations throughout the Baltimore area, as well as providing bagels to be sold at other local restaurants and cafés. A press release estimated that the business has sold “more than 54 million bagels, 8.5 million eggs and nearly 7 million pounds of bacon” since 1999.

To celebrate its grand opening, THB’s Locust Point location will be offering free coffee during weekdays through March 15 to all diners who purchase a THB mug. The bagelry also launched a limited-time collaboration with spice company McCormick, and will be selling Asiago Tamarind Bagels featuring McCormick’s 2024 Flavor of the Year, Tamarind & Pasilla Chile seasoning. In addition, 10 attendees at the ribbon cutting were selected to receive “free bagels for a year,” and are now entitled to up to 52 free bagels with cream cheese throughout 2024.