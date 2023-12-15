Tobias Vogelstein, Beloved Storyteller and Friend, Dies at 32

Tobias Vogelstein lived a life dedicated to entertaining and putting smiles on other people’s faces. The aspiring screenwriter and children’s book author was beloved by his local community and considered a best friend to many.

Though he beat the odds many times in his life, surviving brain cancer that took his vision and hearing and that his parents were told he might never recover from, Vogelstein died on Friday, Nov. 24, at 32. He ultimately died from complications due to a new brain cancer diagnosed in 2022, caused by the radiation that had saved his life nearly 25 years earlier.

“Tobias was a hero to us. … He has undergone suffering and gone through it in ways the rest of us couldn’t imagine going through,” said Dr. Bert Vogelstein, Tobias’ uncle and a world-renowned cancer researcher who was heavily involved with his health. “Tobias is not going to be forgotten, and there are going to be a lot of Tobias Vogelsteins in this world.”

Tobias Vogelstein was born in 1991 at 32 weeks, the third of eight children and the first son. Even as a young child, he loved to read, write and watch movies. At the age of 6, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and the resulting surgery and treatment rendered him legally blind and deaf. Still, Tobias Vogelstein managed to survive everything life threw at him.

“He always defied expectations,” said Debbie Vogelstein, Tobias’ mother, in an interview with the JT. “In the past few years, we’ve run into people who treated him [for his cancer] or were ICU nurses. They said that Tobias was always considered a miracle.”

She noted that Tobias Vogelstein also possessed a near-photographic memory, being able to recite poetry verbatim after he had first read it or had someone read it to him. He used this capability to entertain his family and friends, especially on Shabbat.

“We’d tell him to take walks, and he would say, ‘As long as you tell me a story,’” Debbie Vogelstein recalled. “So we would, and he would never forget any of the words to our stories or where we left off. Even years later, he would remind us about stories we hadn’t finished.”

Tobias Vogelstein received many accolades for his writing during his life, including winning the young adult category in the My 2020 Journey Writing Contest held by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore and the JT to celebrate The Associated’s 100th anniversary. His sister, Atara, took home the second-place prize in the same category. In an interview about the contest with The Associated, Tobias Vogelstein credited much of his inspiration to screenwriter Blake Snyder, author of the “Save the Cat!” series of books about screenwriting.

For the past several years, Tobias Vogelstein had been working on a screenplay inspired by the myth of Hercules, entitled “Son of Olympus.” Debbie Vogelstein noted that the myth of Hercules seemed to resonate with him, and “Go the Distance” from the 1997 Disney movie was his go-to on karaoke nights. Currently, the screenplay is being produced by Tobias Vogelstein’s cousin, and his family also plans to publish a memoir and many other pieces of writing he was working on before he died.

“Tobias was our best inspiration and best playmate,” said his sister, Arielle Vogelstein Bauman, during his funeral service. “There’s a reason all of our college essays were about him; I like to say that Tobias really went to Penn five times.”

In addition to his writing, Tobias Vogelstein was also a magician who went by the name of “Terrific Tobias” and would perform at parties. Like the rest of his very-athletic family, he enjoyed sports, and he always looked forward to attending services at Beth Tfiloh Congregation, which his family belonged to.

The Vogelstein family has received support and condolences from all over Baltimore’s Jewish community. Debbie Vogelstein noted that many people have told her since his death that they considered Tobias Vogelstein their best friend, and that he had an incalculable impact on their lives.

“I believe that connections with others have the capacity to illuminate our true selves and desires,” Tobias Vogelstein said in a 2019 interview with the JT. “Through dramatization, these truths become much clearer. With a strong creation of compelling narratives, my stories will produce strong bonds that will resonate with my audience and improve their lives.”

He is survived by parents Deborah and Kenneth Vogelstein and siblings Aviva Vogelstein (Daniel Ghitman), Arielle (Adam) Bauman, Atara Vogelstein, Tali Vogelstein (Eric Miller), Teva Vogelstein, Acey Vogelstein and Elan Vogelstein. He was the uncle of Lev, Lielle and Galit Ghitman and Lila Bauman. He is also survived by best friends Brad Kauffman, Stan Lustman, Ira Glick, Simcha Fudem and Arianne “Rose” Rose.

