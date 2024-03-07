Where To Go for Jewish Book Talks in March

Opportunities to meet Jewish authors in Baltimore are frequent, and March will have three distinct and Jewish-themed book talks hosted by the Jewish Library of Baltimore and the Edward A. Myerberg Center. These offer readers a chance to meet best-selling authors, ask them questions about their works and inspirations and even pick up a signed copy of their books.

Linda Ambrus Broenniman — Chronicling Hidden Jewish Pasts in Memoir

March 12, Noon

Jewish Library of Baltimore

5708 Park Heights Ave.

In her new memoir “The Politzer Saga,” first-time author Broenniman details her discovery of her hidden Jewish heritage. Raised Catholic, Broenniman found out about her parents’ Jewish ancestry from a friend, but was unable to ask them directly about their past. When she discovered a mysterious box of files from her parents’ home after a house fire, it led her on a seven-year journey to chronicle her family’s Jewish past across eight generations.

Pam Jenoff — Historical Fiction for Women’s History Month

March 14, 10:30 a.m.

Edward A. Myerberg Center

3101 Fallstaff Road

Many of Jenoff’s best-selling historical fiction novels feature female protagonists, but for this discussion, she will be focusing on her books “Code Name Sapphire” and “The Lost Girls of Paris,” which both take place during World War II. The former is about a woman trying to rescue her family from an Auschwitz-bound train, while the latter centers on a female spy ring. In honor of Women’s History Month, Jenoff will discuss her historical inspirations and how she writes compelling women protagonists. Ticket sales from this event will help fund the Myerberg Center’s programming for seniors.

Stephen J. Gordon — Ending a Trilogy of Israeli-Led Thrillers

March 26, noon

Jewish Library of Baltimore

5708 Park Heights Ave.

Gordon is set to conclude his Gidon Aronson trilogy of mystery-thriller novels with his final book “The Student,” ending the saga of the American special forces operative working with the Israel Defense Forces to unravel complex assassination plots and solve globe-spanning mysteries. As a lifelong Baltimore resident himself, Gordon sets his novels partially in Baltimore, though Aronson always ends up returning to Israel in one way or another.