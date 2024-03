On Feb. 23, Steve Zuckerman of Avon, Colorado, at 61. He is survived by children Benjamin Zuckerman and Anna Zuckerman; former wife Natalie Zuckerman (Pitula); mother Susan Zuckerman; and sister Judy Zuckerman (Christina Erd). He was predeceased by father David Zuckerman.

Contributions may be sent to Vail Mountain Rescue (vailmountainrescue.org/donate/), Starting Hearts (startinghearts.org/get-involved/donate.html) or Flight for Life: (chicf.thankyou4caring.org/FFL2023).