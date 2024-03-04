With Hashpa’ah Experience, Kol HaLev Provides Unique Approach to Spiritual Counseling

Kol HaLev is already fairly unique as a Reconstructionist synagogue, which are relatively uncommon in the Baltimore area. But what sets it apart is not only its denomination, but its implementation of Hashpa’ah — training for Jewish spiritual directors and mentors.

Rabbi Emily Stern, Kol HaLev’s rabbi, first started training to be a mashpiah (a Jewish spiritual director) because she felt it would help her establish a deeper connection with her congregants. Hashpa’ah is facilitated by the ALEPH Ordination Program, which also ordained her as a rabbi this January. So it seemed like a natural extension of her rabbinical studies.

“I thought that my training as a rabbi could be enhanced by me being a mashpiah, because it would involve me really being a part of their deeper spiritual lives,” she explained.

Hashpa’ah training takes place over the course of three years, and applications to train as part of ALEPH’s official cohort are open to any students or graduates of seminaries approved by OHALAH: The Association of Rabbis for Jewish Renewal or people whose background qualifies them for work as a mashpiah. The program trains prospective candidates in spiritual counseling and interpreting sacred text through a spiritual lens. ALEPH launched their seventh cohort in January 2024.

Kol HaLev refers to Stern’s work as a mashpiah as “spiritual companionship,” as opposed to “spiritual direction” due to its focus on group work and discussion rather than actively telling people what to do and giving instructions.

Mashpi’im are often associated with the Chabad movement, but Chabad-affiliated mashpi’im are viewed as more of an authority than a guiding presence and often educate their mentees about the proper practice of specific mitzvot.

“Everyone’s different, so I work under their understanding of the divine, and how the divine shows up in their life,” Stern said.

Stern offers both one-on-one and group counseling as a mashpiah, helping people process their problems through a spiritual lens. Some of the important skills that participants in these monthly sessions learn include deep listening without jumping to give advice or add their two cents and asking deep questions.

She noted that these sessions can be especially meaningful for members of the Jewish community who identify as spiritual but not necessarily religious. While Hashpa’ah encourages prayer and meditation, it also offers a judgment-free, community-focused outlet for people seeking spiritual answers to life’s problems.

“It’s a lot of silence and listening. We have to not be afraid of sitting with our thoughts and not necessarily knowing the answer all the time,” she added. “We have to listen to each other before reacting, that’s one of the ground rules that I made for Kol HaLev’s Hashpa’ah sessions.”

Stern is not the only mashpiah at Kol HaLev, though — Shira Karrus, a congregant and a frequent participant in the synagogue’s Hashpa’ah sessions, has recently started studying to be a mashpiah herself. She is currently participating in ALEPH’s training program.

“It is the role of the Mashpiah to help facilitate awareness of, and development toward the seeker’s own genuine connection to [a] holy source, helping them to become more fully aligned with their truest self through their own spiritual connection to God,” she explained. “And from this place of clarity move forward more consciously, in their relationships and their lives. My inspiration to pursue training as a Mashpiah is to be a part of this holy process.”

Karrus added that much of what she has been learning as part of ALEPH’s Hashpa’ah program has been focused on being able to communicate effectively, and encouraging others to do the same so they can progress on their respective spiritual journeys.

As for what she plans to do once she is certified as a mashpiah, Karrus said “I would strive to provide a safe, loving place for seekers to develop awareness of, and closer alignment with their own holy source connection; and from this place of clarity, move forward more consciously in their relationships and their lives. I believe that this is how the world will heal and become ‘Gan Eden’ once again. One person at a time.”