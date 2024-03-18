You Should Know … Adam Neuman

Adam Neuman, 33, grew up in Pikesville as a major Baltimore Ravens football fan. After graduating from Yeshivat Rambam Maimonides Academy in 2008, Neuman knew he wanted to combine his loves of business and sports into a career.

For the next two years, Neuman went to Yeshivat Shaalvim in Israel and then ventured to New York City for college at Yeshiva University. He continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Once he graduated from Penn’s law school, Neuman received a master’s in public administration from Penn’s Fels Institute of Government.

After finishing school, Neuman took a job working for the Big Ten Conference. Now, he is the chief of staff and special adviser to the president of the Ravens.

Neuman lives in Pikesville and belongs to both Congregation Shomrei Emunah and Pikesville Jewish Congregation.

What do you do as the chief of staff and special adviser to the president of the Baltimore Ravens?

I oversee all of the business operations for the Baltimore Ravens, from legal to finance to stadium operations. I assist the president in all of his day-to-day activities. I always really loved sports as a kid. I thought it developed values in people that other facets of life do not. I think sports has a unique ability to bring people together. I had an opportunity to meet with Mark Wilf, who owns the Minnesota Vikings, when I was at Yeshiva University. He was kind enough to extend me an internship with the Vikings, which I had on and off for three years throughout law school.

Have you always been a Ravens fan?

Yes, which has been a very pretty amazing phenomenon that I was able to come and work for my own team. It’s really amazing development to bring gear, memorabilia, memories and experiences into a building where you get a lot of those things for free now as an employee. People will talk about a game, or they’ll talk about a moment, and I’ll know it because I saw it.

What is the most fulfilling part of your job?

Creating positive memories for people and having the ability to brighten people’s days. [I] see people decompress and bond with people they don’t look like and talk to people they might never have anything else in common with other than a love of something a little bit greater than themselves. I think it is something that’s really missing in society.

I see that in religion. I see that in shul where people that may not talk to each other are united by God.

What do you do during the game?

Typically before games, I take a very detailed overview of [things like] what the stadium looks like, how they run concessions, what they do with merchandise and what their signage looks like around the building. [I look at] how they warm up, how they practice things on the business operation side and what their bathrooms look like. Then, during the game, I’ll typically watch the game and root for the team. But it’s more about the relationships you build on the road with the team, the football staff, the nutritionists, the equipment managers and the coaches. It’s a real bonding activity. It’s important for business and football to integrate in the proper way because they really rely on each other.

Football doesn’t play on Shabbat, right?

No, it does not. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to move from college to pros. It was just easier on my schedule. College football is typically on Saturdays, and the NFL plays on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Everyone I speak to is very aware of my observance levels.

I’m very specific about what I can eat, what I can do and what I can say. I put that out very, very proudly. Some people accept it, some people don’t, but so far, so good. I’m in Nebraska on the road, I’m still keeping kosher. I find a way to make it work. I’m very upfront about my observance level with the people that I work with and the people I engage with.

What is something that someone would be surprised to learn about you?

I love listening to Jewish music. My favorite singer is probably Zusha. My favorite song is Gershon Albert’s Niggun [Hodaah]. I’ve shared my love of niggunim with players. I think they’ve identified with [the songs] because there’s no words. It’s kind of just like singing. I have shared that with players and coaches.