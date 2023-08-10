You Should Know … Devora Cohen

Devora Cohen, 26, moved to Baltimore in 2019 and finally found a home.

Cohen grew up in Detroit and has lived in several different Jewish communities. Since she moved to Baltimore right before the COVID-19 pandemic, she is excited to finally explore Baltimore this year.

Cohen began her higher education journey at Hunter College in New York City. After transferring, Cohen recently graduated from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is currently enrolled in Towson’s graduate school studying human resources.

Cohen lives in Baltimore’s Lake Walker neighbor and works as the office manager and rabbi’s assistant at Beth Am. She also works as a Hebrew teacher at Beth Am.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

I’ve worked in Jewish companies my whole life, so I’m hoping to get a job as a human resource generalist at a Jewish organization after I graduate. I still have another year and a half left.

What is your favorite part about your job?

The congregants. I really love talking to them and meeting them. I’ve always moved around a lot, so I’ve gotten really comfortable here. I love my coworkers. I really love the Hebrew school.

Being a Hebrew school teacher, I never thought I was going to be doing anything like that during the summertime. It’s actually been really fun, and I really love the kids.

What do you like about working with Jewish organizations?

I grew up Orthodox, and I just love being in the Jewish world. It’s where I’m most comfortable. You’re not just some robot working in a cubicle. They see you as an individual. They see you as a human. Yesterday, I heard the cantor singing. You can be whoever you want to be. If I want to come to work in a skirt, I can come in a skirt. I can bring my family into it if they want to.

How would you describe your personal relationship with Judaism?

I’m Jewish first, always. I love being Jewish. It’s my full identity. I have gone through all the different levels. I went to Bais Yaakov, attended a more modern school and went to a pluralistic high school. My family is Orthodox, but I work at a Conservative shul. I like being able to float between all of them. That’s who I identify as first and then everything else is secondary, like being a student and teacher.

What do you think about Baltimore now that you moved here?

I really like it. Everyone seems to know each other. I’m really starting to get to know everybody, which is funny because I moved here in 2019. I usually work six days a week and then I have school two or three nights a week. This is the first time I’m actually getting to know everybody.

I came with friends, and I toured, but I really like it here. I love that there’s water that’s accessible. I like that the drivers are kind of crazy. I like that people can just be whoever they want to be.

Outside of work, what are some things you do for fun?

I like to read. I like going to the water and walking around Fells Point and Federal Hill. I love going by the harbor and sitting by the water and having a picnic. I spend a lot of time with my boyfriend going to movies.