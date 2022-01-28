You Should Know … Rabbi Chanan Daniel Skurnik

At the beginning of the month, Rabbi Chanan Daniel Skurnik took over as the mid-Atlantic director for The Laniado Development Fund of Laniado Hospital of Netanya, Israel. Prior to this transition, Skurnik, 37, received semicha and an undergrad degree from Yeshivas Bais Yisroel in Jerusalem. He also took undergraduate courses at Brooklyn College and Touro College.

Currently, Skurnik lives in Baltimore with his wife Ruchoma Skurnik and their five children.

What does it mean to be The Laniado Development Fund of Laniado Hospital of Netanya, Israel’s mid-Atlantic director?

I serve as a conduit between individuals and foundations to partner with Laniado Hospital and its mission of providing superb medical care infused with genuine compassion and kindness. The LDF enables Laniado Hospital to purchase much-needed and lifesaving advanced medical equipment and technologies. The LDF also provides funding for building state-of-the-art, patient-tailored sheltered facilities. The City of Netanya and the Sharon region are flourishing, and the LDF helps the hospital meet the health care needs of its 500,000 residents.

Presently, I am raising critical funds to purchase ICU equipment for the new 19-bed ICU that is slated to open in the end of 2022. I am also collaborating with my colleagues in Israel about constructing a new post-labor and delivery maternity ward and two new OB-GYN operating rooms. Lastly, I coordinate with individuals, families and groups who want to tour or celebrate a milestone at the hospital while visiting Israel.

Why do you feel you are qualified to hold this position?

Growing up, my parents instilled in our family a strong sense of giving and kindness, especially to those who are most vulnerable. This is what Laniado is all about.

Professionally, I have over eight years of nonprofit organizational management and development experience in an educational setting.

Did you always know that you wanted to do this work?

Giving is truly living. To me, few careers can compare to spending the bulk of one’s day collaborating with dedicated professionals and generous partners who are selflessly committed to healing the sick, alleviating pain and suffering and promoting health and wellness while keeping everyone’s spirits up.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Knowing that I am making a meaningful difference in people’s lives, both those who are being cared for in the hospital and by providing donors with the opportunity to also make a difference. The satisfaction one has from helping another is truly magnificent and eternal.

What does Judaism mean to you?

Judaism gives life meaning, purpose and direction. I am not only being a good and productive citizen through my work, but I am also emulating G-d by helping His children. “Love your neighbor” is more than a nice thing, it’s a mitzvah. This mindset transforms the human, physical experience into a spiritual existence. Over the years, I have seen unbelievable “coincidences” which I know were orchestrated by the Almighty. When you’re working for the heavenly Boss things have a way of working out.

Outside of work, what do you like to do for fun?

I love spending time with my family, playing chess with my 6 year old, going out with my wife (when we can find a babysitter) and on family trips. I also enjoy tackling a DIY project, playing guitar and piano and, of course, keeping up with my Jewish studies.