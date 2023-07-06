You Should Know … Sara Miller

Sara Miller, 32, is an advocate for people with disabilities.

As a person who has had a physical disability her whole life, Miller knows the challenges that people can face.

Miller grew up in Pikesville and graduated with a psychology degree from Washington College. She also has an associate degree as an occupational therapy assistant from the Community College of Baltimore County. Now, she works as a paralegal/advocate with Disability Rights Maryland.

Miller lives in Mount Washington with her cat Zoey. She has attended services and events at Beth Am.

What is your role at Disability Rights Maryland?

As an advocate, I work for the housing unit. I help with things like case management. I help people find housing resources and apply for vouchers. I’ve also found reasonable accommodations for people if they need an emotional support animal or if they need a repayment plan. It is mostly helping the attorneys, and I’ve also helped with failure to pay rent cases and gathering documents. I’m also working on a case right now with the sidewalks in Baltimore City, which is interesting. It’s public knowledge, but Baltimore City is being sued for its inaccessible sidewalks.

How do you feel about the sidewalk issue?

I recently got in the disability field because I grew up with a physical disability. My left leg is weaker than my right. At birth, I had a tethered spinal cord, so it affected the development of my left leg, so it’s a lot weaker than my right. I have to use an [ankle foot orthosis brace] to help me walk. So, I’m aware of public spaces and even housing that is not always making accommodations for people with disabilities. I can see a lot of the sidewalks not being maintained and not accessible for people who have ability impairments. They are inaccessible for people who have wheelchairs, walkers, canes or anything like that, so it’s definitely something that I really like to help out with.

How did that motivate you to pursue this job?

Accessibility and disability rights are extremely important, and I don’t think there’s enough in a lot of areas in Baltimore, Maryland and all over the United States. It’s something that I want to have an impact and help with because it’s so important. At first, I wanted to work in mental health. I originally was going to go to school for psychology, and then I worked as an occupational therapy assistant for a while. I really enjoyed doing that with people who had disabilities or people who had surgeries. Then, I wanted to do more within the disability field, so I did a lot with developmental disabilities.

I saw this position on a job website. It looked perfect for someone who advocates for people’s rights. I just applied for it. I knew that this was something I needed to do. This is something that I’ve always wanted to do.

What is your favorite part about your job?

Probably interacting and helping the clients. I love interacting with everyone, finding resources, developing a relationship with them and trying to help them the best I can with the resources that are out there.

How would you describe your relationship with Judaism?

I grew up in a Reform household. A year ago, I wanted to be more active in Judaism, so I started to go to more services and Jewish events. My favorite Jewish holiday is Chanukah.

Outside of work, what are some things you do for fun?

I enjoy going to a lot of Jewish events at Beth Am. I like music concerts, going out in the city and hanging out with friends.