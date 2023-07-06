Mitzvah Mutts Program Helps Children Read

Eight-year-old Rosie Pollack refused to read out loud until she was introduced to some nonjudgmental listeners — furry friends at The Jewish Library of Baltimore.

The dogs, known as Mitzvah Mutts, appear at a monthly program that is especially helpful for children who are struggling with their reading skills.

“It was designed for struggling readers, kids that don’t read often and kids that could just use some reading practice,” said Jessica Fink, executive director of The Jewish Library of Baltimore.

“We also have some kids that come because they are scared of dogs. They are working their way to getting closer and closer to the dogs,” said Fink, a member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation.

As for Rosie, she has progressed from reading a couple of pages per session to well over 50 pages, according to her mother.

“She’s just so excited to be there,” said her mother, Chana Dena Pollack, a resident of Pikesville and member of Ner Tamid. “I’m so thrilled that she really looks forward to it and is happy to go.”

“I love dogs, and I love to help them because they love this,” said Rosie, who attends Ohr Chadash Academy in Baltimore.

Pets on Wheels, among its many programs, brings certified therapy dogs to libraries for reading sessions, which parents book in advance. On the first Tuesday of the month, they provide the Mitzvah Mutts that come to The Jewish Library of Baltimore.

“The dogs are relaxing so much and concentrating on the story that they’ll fall asleep as the kids read to them,” said Gina Kazimir, executive director of Pets on Wheels.

The pets are docile and leashed. Their owners are always nearby with treats and water.

“The dogs, for the most part, are sitting still and ready to be read to,” Fink said.

Research shows that pets can be beneficial to young readers. In a National Institutes of Health study, regular participation in a read-to-a-pet program increased the desire of children to read and search on their own for a book.

“We have children who have started as struggling readers and now are confident and able to pick up books at higher levels,” Fink said. “The pets give them more of an incentive to read. We see kids have less anxiety being around dogs. We see so many benefits.”

Pet owner Suzie Levin has brought her dog, Mooshu, a Japanese Chin, to the reading program at The Jewish Library of Baltimore and other libraries for the past 13 years.

“I’ve seen kids who were struggling with their reading just grow with their skills,” Levin said. “And the program is for kids at all reading levels. Some don’t need any assistance at all. Some are more challenged.”