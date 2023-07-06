On June 25, Charles Silberstein of Towson at 90. He is survived by wife Barbara Silberstein (née Harrison); children Susan Silberstein and Richard (Carol Richards) Silberstein; grandchildren Peter Jarow (Lisa Donnelly), Elizabeth Jarow Sytnik (Nate Sytnik), Ann Silberstein Kannapel (David Kannapel) and Jack Silberstein (Leigh Winters); and great-grandchildren Charlotte Eloise “Ella” Sytnik and Charlie Jarow. He was predeceased by parents Bessie and Louis Silberstein and sister Myra Goldgeier. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. A great mentor and friend to many. He exemplified his father’s mantra, “You take care of Baltimore, Baltimore will take care of you.”

Contributions may be sent to Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 or Seaside Jewish Community, 18970 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.