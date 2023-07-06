On June 17, Shirley Reba Seidman (née Miller) of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by children Joyce Seidman, Sam (Ethel) Seidman and Jeffrey Seidman; grandchildren Harry Seidman (Jeremy Berkowitz), Stephanie (Andrew) Reff and Scott (Julie) Seidman; and great-grandchildren Julius Melvin and Austin David Reff. She was predeceased by husband Harry Seidman; siblings Samuel Miller and Jeanette Appel; and parents Anna and Harry Miller.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College or National Kidney Foundation of Maryland.